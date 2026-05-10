Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026: Indian boys enter 6 finals, 7 boxers win bronze medals in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 10 (ANI): Indian boys delivered a solid performance in the semifinals at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026, with six boxers advancing to the finals and seven boxers finishing with bronze medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

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In the 33kg category, Yash Kumar registered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kiyan Iqbal of the UAE to advance to the final. Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) secured a strong win in the second round against Aziretali Sanzharbekov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ), according to a press release.

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In the 43kg category, Samir Bohra delivered a composed performance to defeat Adizbek Ilkhombekov of Uzbekistan (UZB) by a 4:1 margin. Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) impressed with a win in the opening round against Amirmahdi Shad of Iran (IRI).

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In 58kg, Mohd Yasser recorded a convincing 5:0 win over Seyyedariyamohammad Mousa of Iran. Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) rounded off the winning performances with a first-round victory against Mukhammadali Berdikulov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ).

In other semifinal bouts, Rohit Pothina (35kg) went down 0:5 against Zhaksylyk Yermekuly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Nitin (40kg) lost a closely contested 2:3 bout to Jasurbek Khayrullaev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

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Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) lost 2:3 to Mansur Abdukhamitov of Uzbekistan (UZB), and Parshant (49kg) went down 0:5 against Sardor Omonboev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

In 55kg, Harshvardhan Jeena suffered a 0:5 defeat against Nurislam Baktubayev of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Dev (64kg) lost 1:4 to Hyeonseok Yoo of Korea (KOR).

In the 70+kg category, Sushant Jayani in the first round against Ibrokhim Mirzakarimov of Uzbekistan (UZB).

With seven bronze medals secured and six finalists confirmed, the Indian U-15 boys will now aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals in the finals. (ANI)

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