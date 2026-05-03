icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026: Indian girls dominate day 1 with five convincing wins

Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026: Indian girls dominate day 1 with five convincing wins

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 3 (ANI): India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

Rakhi (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round.

Advertisement

Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5-0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5-0 win.

Advertisement

Lakshmi (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5-0 decision against Korea, showcasing complete control throughout the bout.

Navya (57kg) capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent, sealing victory with an RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam.

Advertisement

In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0-5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov

With a strong showing from the girls and a positive start in the boys' section, India will look to build on this momentum as the tournament progresses, with several more bouts lined up in the coming days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts