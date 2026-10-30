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Home / Sports / Asian Champions Trophy: India continue unbeaten run with 4-1 win over Japan

Asian Champions Trophy: India continue unbeaten run with 4-1 win over Japan

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): Team India continued their unbeaten run at the Asian Champions Trophy on home soil, defeating Japan 4-1 at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Abhishek Nain, playing his 150th international fixture, celebrated the milestone in front of the home crowd in style with a brace, while Harmanpreet Singh and Vishukant Singh also entered their names in the scoring books. For Japan, Shota Yamada managed the sole goal with a penalty stroke, as per ESPN.

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India faced struggles for three quarters despite a first-quarter lead. Japan were disciplined at the back and made India toil for their chances. The hustle eventually paid off in the 11th minute, with Sukhjeet showing some fantastic stick work to pass the ball to Abhishek, who scored past the keeper.

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Before the end of the first quarter, Japan levelled as a penalty stroke was awarded to them after a drag flick from captain Raiki Fujishima hit Sanjay, who was defending on the line. It looked like it hit Sanjay's hand and in that case, should not have been a penalty stroke, but India's review did not stand. Shot stepped up, converting the stroke into a goal.

No goals came in the next two quarters, and a disciplined Japan did not allow the Indian team to breach its defences. The visitors were extremely confident with the ball or without it, consistently earning penalty corner chances that India struggled to get them.

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Two minutes into the final quarter, the script flipped. Angad Bir Singh won the first penalty stroke for India, and the captain Harmanpreet, the ever-clutch drag-flick specialist, did not disappoint the home fans.

Four minutes later, a close-range finish from Abhishek, despite defenders being all around him, sent the crowd into delight. Vishnukant, delivered the final blow, getting hold of an aerial pass, running into the circle and scored. While it was a deflected goal, it was a goal after all.

India will be up against Malaysia on November one, with both teams being the only unbeaten teams so far, with Malaysia winning 6-1 against Bangladesh earlier on Friday. India hammered Bangladesh 13-0 in their campaign opener, following it with a 5-2 win over China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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