Asian Champions Trophy : Unbeaten India secure nervy win over S Korea, qualify for semis

PTI

Chennai, August 7

Already through to the semifinals, hosts India maintained their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament with a nervy 3-2 victory over South Korea in their fourth round robin fixture here today.

Results India bt South Korea 3-2

Pakistan bt China 2-1

Malaysia bt Japan 3-1

With 10 points from three wins and one draw, India top the league table. They had already qualified for the semis before the match.

Nilakanta Sharma put India ahead with his sixth-minute strike. Sharma was at the right place as he put the ball into the goal after Sukhjeet Singh did all the hard work with a brilliant run along the baseline and an inch-perfect pass.

Pakistan’s Afraz celebrates after scoring against China. PTI

India’s joy was short-lived as the Koreans came back with the equaliser barely six minutes later, Kim Sunghyun managing to beat goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, who was playing in his 100th international game, with a mistimed hit. It was a soft goal for Pathak, who misjudged the line of the ball in anticipation of a deflection that never came.

India, however, regained their lead as Harmanpreet Singh struck off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. The skipper’s drag-flick went in after a deflection off a defensive runner wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Mandeep Singh, who was named the Player of the Match, made it 3-1 in the 33rd minute. The striker received a bouncing ball near the top of the semicircle, made a sharp turn and unleashed a tomahawk into the bottom corner.

Yang Jihun pulled one back off a penalty corner in the 58th minute but India held on to the lead in the final two minutes. South Korea earned 11 penalty corners, while India could get just four. The hosts also got a penalty stroke after Harmanpreet’s drag-flick hit the foot of the post-player, but the captain was denied by the Korean goalkeeper.

Earlier, Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and advance to the semis, while Pakistan eke out a 2-1 victory over China to stay in the race for the semifinals.

