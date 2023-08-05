Asian Champions Trophy: Wasteful India held by Japan

PTI

Chennai, August 4

Three-time champions India were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy here today.

India had started their campaign on a rousing note, demolishing China 7-2 yesterday. But the home side produced a lacklustre show today.

Results India dr Japan 1-1

Pakistan dr South Korea 1-1

Malaysia bt China 5-1

Ken Nagayoshi converted a penalty corner to give Japan the lead in the 28th minute. After wasting many chances, India finally found the equaliser in the 43rd minute when skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s powerful drag-flick went through the Japanese goalkeeper’s pads.

A day after vice-captain Hardik Singh said that penalty corners were the team’s strength, India failed to capitalise on their chances. “We have to convert our penalty corners and aim at having at least two-three PC goals,” Hardik had said after their win against China.

“Japan generally play half-court, so they are good at man-to-man marking. Also, they have a good defence inside the D. Penalty corners happen to be our strength. So, we intend on utilising it to the fullest,” he added.

However, India, who converted six out of nine penalty corners against China, could score just once despite earning 15 penalty corners against Japan.

The draw meant India slipped to second in the standings behind Malaysia, who registered a convincing 5-1 victory against China earlier today.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remained winless after being held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions South Korea. Abdul Shahid scored for Pakistan in the ninth minute, while Jihun Yang got the equaliser for the Koreans from a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute.

“We have surprised everyone today. If you look at the side we have, most of the players do not have the experience of playing more than two or three international games. So, international exposure is very important here,” Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain said.

