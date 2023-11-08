Asian Championships: Compound archers enter semifinals

Bangkok, November 7
The Indian duo of Priyansh and Aditi Swami stood a win away from securing a medal after entering the semifinals of the compound mixed team event at the Asian Archery Championships here today.
The Indians defeated Bita Asheghzadeh Oskouei and Mohammadsaleh Palizban 158-151 in a one-sided contest.
There was, however, disappointment for the recurve mixed pair of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat, who squandered a 4-2 lead to go down to the Japanese duo in the tiebreaker by one-point. In the individual recurve section, four archers remained in medal fray. Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj won their respective matches to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.
In women’s recurve, Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia also made the last-16 by winning their respective elimination rounds. In the compound individual section, all the eight archers advanced to the last-16. Prathamesh Fuge, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Priyansh made the men’s pre-quarters. In the women’s section, Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Parneet Kaur also advanced.
