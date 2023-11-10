Asian championships: Finally, Parneet tastes some individual glory

Bangkok, November 9
Teenager archer Parneet Kaur secured the biggest win of her career when she pipped ace Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam to clinch the individual crown at the Asian Championships here today.
Compound archers once again overshadowed their recurve teammates as India bagged three gold, one silver and three bronze medals. Of the seven medals, only a bronze came from the recurve section (women’s team).
In an all-Indian women’s compound individual final, Parneet trailed by two points till the halfway mark but the bespectacled 18-year-old produced two perfect last rounds to level the scores at 145-145 and force a tie-breaker.
Fresh from winning a hat-trick of gold at the Asian Games last month, Jyothi was not at her best and lost the shoot-off 8-9 as Parneet won her maiden individual gold medal at the international level.
The compound mixed team of Aditi Swami and Priyansh earned India its second gold, defeating Thailand 156-151 in a lopsided final.
The compound women’s team of Jyothi, Parneet and Aditi, which also bagged the Asiad gold last month, did an encore by winning the title with a 234-233 win over Chinese Taipei.
India’s third bronze came in the compound men’s individual section, courtesy Abhishek Verma, who pipped Joo Jaehoon of South Korea 147-146.
Recurve flop show
None of the recurve archers managed to progress beyond the quarterfinals. Dhiraj Bommadevara was eliminated by Tang Chih-Chun 3-7, while his senior Army colleague Tarundeep Rai was blanked 0-6 (27-29 28-29 29-30) by Kim Je Deok of South Korea.
In the women’s section, the archers failed to advance beyond the pre-quarterfinals.
Bhajan Kaur lost to world No. 1 Lim Sihyeon of South Korea 0-6 (28-29 26-30 26-29), while Tisha Punia managed one point before going down 1-7 (24-29 27-27 28-29 27-28) to China’s Hai Ligan in two one-sided last-16 matches.
