Asian Championships: Paddlers assured of bronze finish

PTI

Pyeongchang (S Korea), September 4

The Indian men’s table tennis team assured itself of at least a bronze medal in the Asian Championships with a 3-0 win over Singapore in the quarterfinals here today.

The opening singles between veteran Sharath Kamal and Izaac Quek went down to the wire with the 41-year-old Indian prevailing 11-1 10-12 11-8 11-13 14-12.

“In the fourth, he (Izaac) came back well. But I had a firm grip on the game. In the fifth, however, I trailed throughout. It was good I eventually won,” said Sharath.

The seasoned G Sathiyan then blanked Yew En Koen Pang 11-6 11-8 12-10 to give India a 2-0 lead.

World No. 61 Harmeet Desai sealed the tie by outplaying Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-9 11-4 11-6.

“After Sharath fought well to give the momentum, I and Harmeet finished well. It was necessary. We are in good shape but won’t be satisfied with the bronze, which we are sure of. We will keep pushing ourselves to the limit against Taipei in the semifinals,” Sathiyan said.

The third-seeded Indians play either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. The men’s team finished with a bronze in the previous edition in Doha two years ago.

In the women’s quarterfinals, India suffered a 0-3 loss to Japan.

World No. 8 Mima Ito got past Ayhika Mukherjee in the opening singles without much difficulty, winning 11-7 15-13 11-8.

Indian star and world No. 36 Manika Batra took a game off the seventh-ranked Hina Hayata before going down 7-11 9-11 11-9 3-11. Sutirtha Mukherjee also did well to win the opening game against the 14th-ranked Miu Hirano before the Japanese found her rhythm for a 7-11 11-4 11-6 11-5 victory.