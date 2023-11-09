asian championships: Recurve archers fail to secure Olympics quota

PTI

Bangkok, November 8

The Indian recurve archers failed to secure a team quota for next year’s Paris Olympics after failing to progress into the final of the Asian Championships here today.

The fifth-seeded Indian team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia lost in the semifinals to South Korean.

The Indians had a first set lead but crumbled under pressure to go down 2-6 (55-54 54-56 55-57 52-56). They, however, settled for a bronze medal, beating Chinese Taipei 5-1 (55-53 53-53 52-51).

The compound archers, however, brought some joy winning one bronze, while also assuring themselves four more medals by advancing to their respective finals.