Asian Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in focus as India look to rule Asia

Bangkok, July 11
The build-up was far from ideal with pull-outs and dope flunks marring the Indian team’s preparation, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar would look to put it all behind when the Asian Athletics Championships begin here tomorrow.
Shot putter Karanveer Singh failed an out-of-competition dope test and was left out of the 54-member squad which departed on Saturday. Anjali Devi, who won the women’s 400 metres gold at the National Inter-State Championships last month in her first race after a long injury lay-off, was also caught for doping.
