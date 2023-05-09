Asian Cricket Council moves Asia Cup out of Pakistan

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

In a huge setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) today decided to move the Asia Cup out of the country after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposal to host the tournament on a ‘hybrid model’ was rejected by the member nations.

Sri Lanka has emerged as a frontrunner to host the six-nation tournament as extremely humid conditions in the UAE in the month of September could lead to injuries to players.

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan, after this snub, competes in the tournament, scheduled to be held on September 2-17. Also, whether Pakistan decides against coming to India for the World Cup remains to be seen.

The PCB was forced to propose an alternative after the BCCI refused to send the Indian team to the neighbouring nation due to diplomatic tension between the two countries.