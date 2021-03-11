Asian cup qualifiers: Afghans brace for Chhetri storm

PTI

Kolkata, June 10

The inspirational Sunil Chhetri would look to build on his form as India face Afghanistan in their second match of the Asian Cup qualifiers here tomorrow.

On an evening of missed opportunities, the 37-year-old veteran struck a brace to give his side all three points against Cambodia in their first match. That ensured India keep ahead of Hong Kong on goal difference after Jorn Andersen’s team won 2-1 over Afghanistan on Wednesday. Seeking to make second successive Asian Cup finals, the Chhetri-led India would look to share responsibilities up front. The likes of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan all got ample opportunities but failed to make an impact.

“I’m tired of answering this question,” Stimac said when asked about life after Chhetri. “When he’s (Sunil) with us, I don’t care if others are not scoring. If he’s not here, then others will start scoring. Why look for someone else when he’s scoring two goals every day?” he asked.

From Afghanistan’s point of view, it will be a do-or-die match. India, who enjoy a 6-1 head-to-head record against Afghanistan, have not won against them since 2016.