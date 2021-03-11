Asian Cup qualifying: Chhetri brace sinks Cambodia

PTI

Kolkata, June 8

Sunil Chhetri was once again the man of the moment as he struck a brace to inspire India to a 2-0 win over Cambodia in their opening match of the Asian Cup final qualifying round here today.

Igor Stimac’s side were far from their best and failed to make use of their better possession against a weak side. However, the 37-year-old Chhetri returned from an injury layoff to score on either side of the break (13th and 59th minutes).

The double strike brought him back to the third place in the list of highest scorers among active footballers in the world. With 82 goals from 127 matches, Chhetri now sits behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (86).

Earlier, Hong Kong beat Afghanistan 2-1.