New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian football legend I Arumainayagam was conferred with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in recognition of his contribution to Indian sport both during and after his illustrious playing career.

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The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) honours and motivates sportspersons who have made significant contributions through their performances and continued to contribute to the promotion of sport after retiring from active competition, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

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A speedy winger who represented India during one of the most celebrated periods in the country's football history, Arumainayagam was part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, one of the greatest achievements in Indian football. He made his international debut against Thailand on August 28, 1962, at the Asian Games and went on to represent India 18 times, scoring three goals.

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Arumainayagam also represented India at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup, where India finished runners-up, and at the Merdeka Cup in 1966 and 1967. India finished third at the 1966 Merdeka Cup.

His domestic career was equally distinguished. In the Santosh Trophy, Arumainayagam represented Madras/Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Railways between 1958 and 1971. He was part of Bengal's victorious Santosh Trophy team in 1962.

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At club level, Arumainayagam spent eight years with Mohun Bagan, from 1961 to 1968, scoring 56 goals. During his time with the club, he won the Calcutta Football League four times (1962, 1963, 1964 and 1965), the IFA Shield in 1961 and 1962, the Durand Cup in 1963, 1964 and 1965, and the Rovers Cup in 1966. He also represented Southern Railway in 1969 and 1970.

Arumainayagam was also conferred the Mohun Bagan Ratna in 2014.

The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) adds another significant honour to the career of a player who was part of India's golden generation and contributed to one of the defining triumphs in the history of Indian football.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, "It is a matter of great pride for Indian football that I. Arumainayagam has been recognised with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime). He was an integral part of the Indian team that achieved the historic 1962 Asian Games triumph, a moment that continues to hold a special place in our footballing history. This honour recognises not only his achievements as a player, but also his enduring contribution to Indian football. On behalf of the AIFF, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this well-deserved recognition." (ANI)

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