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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Abhay, Veer reach men's singles squash quarterfinals

Asian Games 2026: Abhay, Veer reach men's singles squash quarterfinals

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): Indian squash stars Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani reached the quarterfinals of the men's singles competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

Abhay secured a win over Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri with a clean scoreline of 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-6), making a light work of him in just 21 minutes, as per ESPN.

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Abhay's next challenge in the quarterfinal will be Ryunosuke Tsukue of Japan.

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On the other hand, Veer trailed in the second game, but fought back his way to level the score at 7-7 against Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia. He managed to win 11-9. In the second game, Sanjay prevailed 11-8 to set up a decider, where Veer secured an easy win by 11-6 to make it 2-1 win.

Indian squash star Anahat Singh made it to the quarterfinals of the women's singles squash competition at the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

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Anahat, the third seed, started her campaign with a win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore. The World Cup winner beat Yeong 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7) to book a quarterfinal slot.

On the other side, Tanvi Khanna outclassed Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Yhann 3-1 (5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11), setting an all-India quarterfinal with Anahat, as per ESPN.

The squash champion will get a direct qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the sport making its Olympic debut two years from now.

The pairing of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar made it to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles squash competition at the ongoing Asian Games, coming out on top against their compatriots Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz on Thursday.

Veterans Joshna and Velavan won the clash 2-0 (with a scoreline of 11-7, 11-10), as per ESPN.

The first game was an easy one for Joshna and Velavan, winning it 11-7. The second game saw more competition as the younger pair of Suraj and Shameena fought back from 7-9 to level the score at 9-9. However, the experience of Joshna and Velavan proved to be too much. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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