Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): India posted a commanding 211/6 against Pakistan in the gold medal match of the men's T20 cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma smashing quickfire half-centuries on Saturday.

Batting first, India made a flying start as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma smashed 24 runs off Pakistan spinner Saad Masood in the second over.

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However, in the very next over, all-rounder Saim Ayub struck to dismiss Sooryavanshi, who scored 15 off nine balls, including two sixes. The runs continued to flow as Abhishek hammered Ayub for a six and two consecutive boundaries, helping India reach 43/1.

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On the fifth ball of the fourth over, Pakistan pacer Ahmed Daniyal dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for just two runs. At the end of the fifth over, India were 63/2.

On the final ball of the sixth over, opener Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century off just 20 balls against Daniyal. India finished the powerplay at 81/2, putting themselves in a strong position.

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81/2 is also India’s highest powerplay score against Pakistan in T20Is, bettering 69/0 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours fixture in Dubai. Abhishek had got to 50 off 24 balls in that game, which was India’s previous fastest fifty against Pakistan in the format.

Arafat Minhas then claimed the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma on the fifth ball of the eighth over. The left-handed batter was stumped after playing a brilliant knock of 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes and three fours. The Men in Blue strengthened their position after 10 overs, reaching 114/3.

On the first ball of the 14th over, Arafat Minhas claimed his second wicket, clean bowling wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for 20 off 18 balls, including three fours, as India reached 133/4.India lost captain Shreyas Iyer on the first ball of the 15th over after Abrar Ahmed dismissed him for 21 off 24 balls, including two fours. After the end of 16th over, India reached 142/5.

During the 18th over of Sufyan Moqim, Tilak Varma hammered one four and two consecutive sixes as India reached 172/5. In the very next over, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube hammered 23 runs off Saim Ayub as India raced to 195/5.On the first ball of the 20th over, Ahmed Daniyal claimed the big wicket of Dube, who departed after scoring 27 off 15 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes.

However, Varma shifted into top gear, hammering two consecutive sixes off the third and fourth balls before completing his half-century off just 21 balls on the fifth delivery, helping India cross the 200-run mark. India finished with a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs. Varma remained unbeaten on 22-ball 51, including three fours and four sixes.

For Pakistan, Ahmed Daniyal (2/43) and Arafat Minhas (2/25) claimed two wickets apiece, while Saim Ayub (1/47) and Abrar Ahmed (1/29) chipped in with one wicket each. (ANI)

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