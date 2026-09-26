Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Naruka credits parents after winning two bronze medals

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian men’s skeet team member Anantjeet Singh Naruka credited his parents, particularly his father, who was also a shooter, for introducing him to the sport after winning two bronze medals for India at the Asian Games 2026.

He said the team will now focus on the World Championship in November, which offers Olympic quota places, and praised the Rajasthan government's support in motivating athletes.

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"I would like to give the credit to my parents. It is because of them that I stepped onto this court. My father was a shooter himself; he was the one who introduced me to the sport. As for future preparations, specifically for the Olympics, we have another important competition coming up: the World Championship in November, which offers Olympic quota places. We will begin preparing for that now... The Rajasthan government is certainly helping us, and I hope they continue to do so to keep people motivated... This support is what enables us to perform well at the Asian Games and the Olympic Games," Naruka told ANI.

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The trio of Anantjeet, Bhavtegh and Mairaj secured bronze in the men’s skeet team event after finishing with a total score of 346. Qatar won gold with 353 points, while Kuwait claimed silver with 348 points.

Anantjeet also added another bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event alongside Parinaaz Dhaliwal, as the Indian pair finished behind gold medallists China and silver medallists South Korea.

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India have so far won 30 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, comprising four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals. (ANI)

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