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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver, Harita Bhadra bags 200m bronze

Asian Games 2026: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver, Harita Bhadra bags 200m bronze

India’s athletics campaign gets a boost as Ancy jumps 6.53m for silver and Harita clocks 23.20 seconds for bronze in Nagoya

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PTI
Nagoya, Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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India's Ancy Sojan, who won silver with a best jump of 6.53m (Image credit/REUTERS); and (left) Harita Bhadra, who clinched bronze in the women's 200m clocking 23.20 seconds (Image credit/PTI).
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India’s Ancy Sojan led for a major part of the competition before settling for the silver medal in the women’s long jump competition at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold.

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Earlier, India’s Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 200m, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final.

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Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan’s Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds.

There was, however, heartbreak for Ancy’s compatriot Shaili Singh, who missed out on a bronze medal in the women’s long jump final after China’s Mengyi Tan produced a 6.46m effort to move ahead of the Indian jumper.

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Ancy recorded 6.53m on her fifth attempt but Yingying had the last laugh, going past the Indian with a 6.55m.

Shaili’s best was 6.42m on the day.

In the women’s 200m final, Singapore’s Shanti Pereira won the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China’s Chen Yujie took the silver in 22.93 seconds.

The other Indian in the final, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds.

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