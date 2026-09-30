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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Asmita Dey to compete for 48 kg Judo bronze; wrestler Sunil Kumar to contest for men's 87 kg Greco-Roman bronze

Asian Games 2026: Asmita Dey to compete for 48 kg Judo bronze; wrestler Sunil Kumar to contest for men's 87 kg Greco-Roman bronze

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ANI
Updated At : 11:12 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Judoka and Commonwealth Games medalist Asmita Dey will be playing for bronze medal in the women's 48 kg Judo competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan on Wednesday.

After losing her quarterfinal, Asmita beat Hong Kong's Wong Ka Lee by Yuko in the repechage round and will be playing her bronze medal clash at 1:45 PM against Malaysia's Ganbaataryn Narantsetseg, as per ESPN.

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Asmita defeated Vietnam's Ha Ngoc Chi by ippon in the women's 48kg Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals, but lost by ippon to three-time world championships medalist Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan.

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Also, Sunil Kumar, who suffered a defeat in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg semifinal to Japan's Taizo Yoshida by technical superiority, will also be fighting for the bronze medal on 3:00 PM IST.

Sunil had earlier made a strong start to his Asian Games campaign, defeating Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultonzoda by technical superiority in his opening bout.

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The Indian wrestler dominated the contest, winning 9-0 as his opponent failed to score a single point. Sunil will now aim to finish his campaign on the podium when he takes the mat in the bronze medal match.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medalist boxer Priya Ghanghas had to settle for a bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, losing to China's Yang Chengyu in the semifinal of the women's 60 kg category.

This is India's 55th medal at the Asian Games 2026, having won eight golds, 21 silvers and now a 26th bronze medal has been added to the tally.

Yang looked more aggressive in the start of round one, while Priya launched some counter-punches and landed a few one of them. Halfway into the round, Priya looked more effective and did some damage with her combination punches. However, Yang ended the first round with a solid punch, and judges voted in her favour 3-2, as per ESPN.

In the second round, Priya and Yang traded hits after the Chinese launched a flurry of punches to start the round. Yang took the second round 4-1.

In the final round, Priya struggled to land her punches, and Yang maintained a solid defence. The Chinese took the final round as well 4-1, with the Indian settling for the bronze.

To start off the day, the Indian archery trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep secured a sensational gold medal for the nation, beating China in the final of the women's compound archery team event.

Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika.

Also, archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the Gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off on Wednesday.

The gold medal win also earned India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Indian duo held their nerve in a tense final, forcing a shoot-off after the scores were tied, before sealing the Gold medal with a tense finish in the decider. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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