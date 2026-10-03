Asian Games 2026: BCCI chief Manhas, President Murmu, Jagan Mohan Reddy hail India’s men’s cricket gold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas, President Droupadi Murmu and YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed Team India for their back-to-back Asian Games men's cricket gold medal win.

Team India made history, delivering a double gold in cricket. After the women's team, the men's team beat Pakistan in the gold medal clash by 19 runs at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, on the back of heroic efforts from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma and Axar Patel.

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Manhas posted on X, "A heartfelt congratulations to our incredible Indian team for bringing home the Gold at the Asian Games. By far the best team of the tournament. And what better honour than to have Jay Shah ji present the medals, given his contribution to the growth of Indian cricket @BCCI and his role at the @ICC #Gold for India."

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President Murmu also hailed the Indian men's team for filling "every Indian heart with immense joy and pride".

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"Warmest congratulations to the Indian Men’s Cricket Team on winning the Gold Medal and successfully defending the Asian Games title. With both our men’s and women’s teams crowned champions, this triumph becomes even more special. Your outstanding achievement has filled every Indian heart with immense joy and pride. Your victory is a testament to the spirit of excellence, determination and teamwork," posted Murmu on X.

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Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan posted, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games final! Special congratulations to our Telugu star Tilak Varma for his brilliant match-winning 51*. A proud moment for all of us! Congratulations, Team India, on winning the Asian Games gold medal! @BCCI@TilakV9."

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India opted to bat first after winning the toss. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blitz of 15 in nine balls, with two sixes, was short-lived, but Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive fifty, scoring 61 in 28 balls, with three fours and seven sixes.

Ishan Kishan (20) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) kept the ship steady, laying down the platform for Tilak (51* in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (27* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) to take India to 211/6, with the pair putting up a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket.

During the chase, Pakistan was down at 39/3, but Hasan Nawaz (96 in 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) fought, with Pakistan restricted to 192/6.

Axar Patel and Washington (2/29) delivered sensational spells, while Shivam Dube (2/33) also took two wickets. (ANI)

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