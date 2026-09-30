Asian Games 2026: Chikitha, Sahil win compound mixed team archery Gold after shoot-off thriller against South Korea

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI):Indian archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the Gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off on Wednesday.

The gold medal win also earned India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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The Indian duo held their nerve in a tense final, forcing a shoot-off after the scores were tied, before sealing the Gold medal with a tense finish in the decider.

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Chikitha and Sahil started the final strongly, with both archers scoring 10s in their opening shots. South Korea's Park and Choi matched the effort with perfect 10s, making it 20-20 after the opening four arrows.

India continued their strong run in the first end, with Chikitha and Sahil producing another two 10s each to finish the opening end with a perfect 40. South Korea scored 39 after Park shot a 9, while Choi followed with a 10, giving India a 40-39 lead.

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In the second end, Park and Choi combined for 39/40, while Chikitha and Sahil maintained their consistency with four consecutive 10s each. India led 80-78 at the halfway stage.

The back half of the final saw both teams continue their strong performances. Park and Choi kept South Korea in contention, while Chikitha and Sahil extended India's lead to 100-98 after 10 shots.

South Korea reached 117 after 12 shots, while India faced their first setback of the final as both Chikitha and Sahil scored 9s, reducing India's advantage.

In the end, Park and Choi opened with two 10s each, putting pressure on India. Chikitha and Sahil responded with 10s to keep India ahead by one point. South Korea finished their shots with a 10 from Park and Choi, leaving India needing 19 points to tie and 20 to win.

Chikitha scored a 9 with her final shot, and Sahil delivered a 10 to tie the final and take the contest into a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, Chikitha and Park both scored 10s, with Park's arrow closer to the centre. Sahil also scored a 10, while South Korea's Choi needed a 9 or better to keep Korea alive. Choi scored a 9, handing India the Gold medal.

The victory added another Gold medal to India's impressive archery campaign at the Asian Games 2026.This is India's eighth Gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 54 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals.

Earlier, India's women's compound archery team, comprising Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi, also won the gold medal after defeating China 238-234 in the final. (ANI)

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