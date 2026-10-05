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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 crore each for Himachali Kabaddi gold medallists

Asian Games 2026: CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 crore each for Himachali Kabaddi gold medallists

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ANI
Updated At : 08:06 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that three Himachali players of the Indian women’s kabaddi team-Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur-who won the gold medal in Kabaddi at the Asian Games, would be awarded prize money of at least Rs 1 crore each by the state government.

Congratulating the players on their outstanding achievement, the Chief Minister honoured them by presenting Himachali caps and shawls. He said that the state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money, as per a release.

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The Chief Minister said that the three players would also be provided employment in government service. Those who do not wish to join the Police Department would be offered appointments in the Youth Services and Sports Department, enabling them to continue pursuing their sporting careers while contributing to the promotion and development of sports in the state, he added.

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CM Sukhu said that the state government had made historic enhancements in prize money by revising its sports policy. He said special emphasis was also being laid on strengthening sports infrastructure across the state.

The Chief Minister further announced that Indian women’s cricket team player Renuka Thakur would also be awarded Rs 1 crore by the state government in recognition of her achievements.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil and Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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