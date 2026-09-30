Asian Games 2026, Day 11: India starts wrestling campaign; glory up for grabs in archery, shooting, hockey, boxing

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): India will have several medal and Olympic qualification opportunities at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, with a focus on compound archery, hockey, shooting, boxing, wrestling and other events.

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav will compete in the compound mixed team semi-final against Thailand, with the Asian Games champions earning an LA 2028 Olympics quota. India will also have medal chances in the men's and women's compound team events on Day 11 at the Asian Games, according to Olympics.com.

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The women's hockey team will face South Korea in the semi- final, with a win taking India closer to securing direct LA Olympics 2028 qualification.

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Neeru Dhanda will return to action in the mixed-team trap event alongside Kynan Chenai after her individual gold medal win.

In boxing, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain and Kapil Pokhariya will aim to reach the gold medal bouts, while India's wrestling campaign begins with Nisha Dahiya and Sunil Kumar in action. Medal contenders will also compete in judo, canoe slalom, squash, track cycling and tennis.

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In archery, India's compound teams will be in action with multiple medal chances. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi will face South Korea in the women's team semi-final at 5:55 AM, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches if qualified.

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav will compete against Thailand in the compouna mixed team semi-final at 7:55 AM, with medal matches scheduled later. Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal will take on South Korea in the men's team semi-final at 10:55 AM.

In boxing, Priya Ghanghas will face China's Yang Chengyu in the women's 60kg semi-final at 10:15 AM, while Lovlina Borgohain takes on Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova in the women's 75kg semi-final at 10:45 AM. Kapil Pokhariya will compete against Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 90kg semi-final at 12:00 PM.

In hockey, the Indian women's team will face South Korea in the semi-final at 3:30 PM, with a win keeping their hopes alive for a direct LA 2028 Olympics qualification spot.

In shooting, gold medallist Neeru Dhanda returns to action in the trap mixed team qualification alongside Kynan Chenai at 6:30 AM, with the final scheduled at 11:00 AM if they qualify. Anish Bhanwala will also compete in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification from 6:10 AM.

India's wrestling campaign begins with Nisha Dahiya competing in the women's 68kg opening round against DPR Korea's Pak Sol Gum at 7:00 AM. Asian Games medalist Sunil Kumar will compete in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg event, with medal matches scheduled later if the Indians progress.

In squash, the women's team featuring Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Shameena Riaz will face Singapore in the quarter-finals at 6:30 AM, while the men's team of Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand will take on Kuwait at 11:00 AM.

In tennis, Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh will compete in the men's singles third round, while Indian pairs will feature in the men's doubles quarter-finals. Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji will face China's Jiang Fumin and Zhang Tianhui, while Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh take on Chinese Taipei's Ho Chenjui and Hsu Yu-hsiou. Yuki Bhambri and Rutuja Bhosale will also compete in the mixed doubles third round.

India will also have representation in canoe slalom, cycling, judo, sailing, sport climbing, esports, golf and sepaktakraw, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat, Rina Sen and Pallavi Jagtap will compete in canoe slalom semi-finals, while Asmita Dey begins her judo women's 48kg campaign. Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka will feature in track cycling, while Joga Purty will compete in sport climbing.

The day will also see Indian athletes in golf, sailing and esports, with the Indian League of Legends team facing Hong Kong China, South Korea and Chinese Taipei in Group B matches. (ANI)

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