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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Deepak Punia secures bronze in men's 97-kg freestyle wrestling

Asian Games 2026: Deepak Punia secures bronze in men's 97-kg freestyle wrestling

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Wrestler Deepak Punia clinched bronze for India in the men's 97-kg freestyle wrestling category at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday.

Deepak beat Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1, getting India's first medal in the men's 97-kg freestyle after 60 years, since the bronze medal by Bhim Singh in the 1966 edition of the games.

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This is India's 83rd medal at the ongoing Asian Games, including 20 gold medals, 26 silvers and 37 bronze medals.

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Also, on the other hand, Sagar Jaglan was pinned by three-time world medallist Nurkozha Kaipanov of Kazakhstan within 30 seconds in the men’s freestyle 74-kg bronze medal bout, losing the bronze medal match.

Aman Sehrawat clinched the gold medal in the men's freestyle 57-kg category at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday after producing a sensational performance to defeat North Korea's Chong Song Han.

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Aman began the final on the defensive, successfully fending off Han's repeated attacks on his left leg and keeping the bout scoreless in the opening stages.

He was then handed a passivity warning and conceded a point, but responded immediately with a takedown to open his account. Aman followed it up with another superb takedown before the break to take a 4-1 lead.

Aman extended his advantage to 6-1 early in the second period with another outstanding takedown, but Han fought back strongly despite appearing to struggle with a knee injury.

The North Korean produced a takedown and a roll to score six points in quick succession, turning Aman's 6-1 lead into a 7-6 deficit.

With the bout slipping away, Aman responded with a crucial four-point move, scoring two points for a takedown and two more for a roll to regain the lead at 10-7.

He then benefited from a point awarded after an unsuccessful challenge from Han before holding on to secure the victory and claim the Asian Games gold medal.

The triumph marked India's second wrestling gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games, following Sujeet Kalkal's gold on Friday.

Aman displayed strong defence against Han's early attacks before using his attacking technique effectively to build a commanding lead. Despite conceding six points in a brief spell in the second period, he produced the decisive move to regain control and complete a memorable victory.

India enjoyed a strong medal haul at the Asian Games, with Aman Sehrawat joining Kumkum Mohod, Pranavi Urs and the men's cricket team as gold medallists. Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar also secured silver in the women's team golf event, while Neeraj Chauhan won bronze in men's individual recurve archery. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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