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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon wins silver, Rudrankksh bronze in 10m air rifle

Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon wins silver, Rudrankksh bronze in 10m air rifle

20-year-old Dhillon shoots 252.4 points to finish second behind China’s Lihao Sheng, who won gold with 254.2

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PTI
Nagoya, Updated At : 11:16 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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India’s Himanshu Dhillon competes in the 10-meter rifle men individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday, September 21, 2026. PTI
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Teenage shooter Himanshu Dhillon produced a superb performance in the back end to win silver, while former world champion Rudrankksh Patil clinched bronze as India secured two individual podium finishes in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The two individual medals came barely an hour after India won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event.

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Rudrankksh, Dhillon and Parth Mane combined for a team total of 1890.1 to finish second behind China.

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The three medals won by India on the second day of shooting have taken the country’s tally in the sport to five.

Indian shooters began their campaign with two silver medals in women’s 10m air rifle on Sunday.

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India’s overall medal tally at the continental showpiece has now shot to six, including the bronze won by Suchika Tariyal in the women’s traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event.

The 20-year-old Dhillon shot 252.4 points to finish second behind China’s Lihao Sheng, who won gold with 254.2. Rudrankksh, who had led the competition at stages, slipped to third with 230.9.

Rudrankksh made a strong start and was involved in a tantalising battle with Lihao early in the final. He finished the second series with an aggregate of 106.0, with Lihao on 104.9 and Dhillon on 104.8.

However, Rudrankksh slipped in the sixth series of Stage 2, shooting a 9.7, while Dhillon produced a 10.6 to move ahead into second place to seal his second silver medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

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