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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj-Neeraj set up all-Indian bronze clash in men's recurve archery

Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj-Neeraj set up all-Indian bronze clash in men's recurve archery

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara sealed an all-India bronze medal clash in the men's recurve archery event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

Dhiraj fell short to South Korea's Lee Wooseok 7-3 in the semifinal, with Lee producing three perfect 10s to take the final set and seal his spot in the final, as per Olympics.com.

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Neeraj also sealed his bronze medal clash, losing to Junya Nakanishi 1-7 in the semifinal.

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Indian teenager archer Kumkum scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, winning India's first individual women's recurve gold medal after edging South Korea's Oh Yejin in a dramatic shoot-off.

The 17-year-old prevailed 6-5 after the final was tied at 5-5 following five sets. With the gold medal decided by a single arrow, Oh shot an 8 before Kumkum held her nerve to land a perfect 10 and seal the title, according to ESPN. Kumkum's victory made her the first Indian woman to win a medal in the individual recurve event at the Asian Games, and she went one step further by claiming gold.

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The final began with Oh taking the opening set 29-27 to move 2-0 ahead. The second set was tied 29-29, leaving the Korean with a 3-1 advantage.

Kumkum responded brilliantly in the third set, producing three successive 10s for a perfect 30 as Oh managed 29. The Indian levelled the contest at 3-3 before Oh regained the lead by taking the fourth set 28-27.

Facing elimination heading into the fifth set, Kumkum delivered under pressure. She shot three 10s to finish with 30, while Oh scored 28, forcing a shoot-off at 5-5.

Kumkum then produced the decisive arrow, hitting the 10-ring after Oh had managed only an 8.

The gold capped a remarkable campaign for Kumkum, who had already won the women's recurve team gold and mixed team silver on Friday.

She had teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma to defeat South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final, securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event. Later, she partnered Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver in the mixed recurve team event after India lost 3-5 to China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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