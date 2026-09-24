Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): The Indian women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade completed a 3-0 win over Iran in their round two clash at the ongoing Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

Diya and Yashaswini outclassed the Iranian pair of Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari with an absolutely one-sided scoreline of 11-2, 11-2, 11-4, as per ESPN.

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Meanwhile, in swimming, India's Benediction Beniston finished fifth in his men's 50 m butterfly heat with a timing of 23.87 seconds. Across all heats, he stands at 12th position, and only top 10 can make it to the finals. Benediction is a reserve for the final.

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In the Canoe Sprint women's single 200 m semifinal, Megha Pradeep finished fourth with timings of 51.093s, 1.66 seconds behind the chart-topper. With only the top three getting a shot at the final, she is eliminated.

Coming to the athletics competition, in heptathlon 100 m hurdles, Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil finished fifth and last in her heat, clocking timings of 14.80s enough for 868 points. In another heat as well, Pooja finished fifth and last as well, with timings of 14.61s, enough for 894 points.

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Indian wushu athlete Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both her rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN.

Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games.

Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far.

Earlier, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday.

The duo clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking timings of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)

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