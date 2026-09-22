Asian Games 2026: Elavenil-Parth miss medal, finish fourth in 10m air rifle mixed team final

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games 2026, missing out on a medal after being eliminated with a score of 376.3 points on Tuesday.

The Indian pair started the final in fourth place after the opening series, scoring 103.6 points from their first 10 shots. China led the standings with 107.2, followed by South Korea (104.9) and Japan (103.9).

Advertisement

After 20 shots, Elavenil and Parth remained fourth with 207.9 points, trailing third-placed South Korea by 1.3 points. China continued to lead with 211.9 points.

Advertisement

India's position remained unchanged after the third series, with the pair placed fourth on 312.3 points. China led with 315.7, followed by Japan (314.9) and South Korea (314.3).

Elavenil and Parth were subsequently eliminated after finishing fourth with 376.3 points.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Indian pair had finished second in the qualification round with 634.9 points to advance to the final. China topped the qualification with a world-record score of 638.9.

Meanwhile, India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Malaysia in the men's team regu Group B competition in sepak takraw.

India lost their final match against Malaysia 0-2, with the two games ending 11-15 and 5-15. The result meant Malaysia won the overall three-match contest 3-0.

India had earlier also lost to Japan and still has a group match against the Philippines. The defeats leave India with a difficult path to progression from Group B.

In swimming, India's men's 4x100m medley relay team of Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh finished fourth in their heat to qualify for the final.

The Indian quartet advanced as the seventh-best team overall and will compete in the final later on Tuesday.

In kabaddi, India defeated South Korea 63-31 in Group A, while Jay Meena beat Pakistan’s Hussain Arain 4-0 in men’s singles in soft tennis. Aadhya Tiwari lost 1-4 to Thailand’s Alisha Ziegler in women’s singles.

Wushu’s Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finished ninth in the women’s Nanquan final, while fencers Sachin and Hemash Singh finished fourth in their respective pools in men’s individual foil.

Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the men’s 1500m freestyle B final, and Chetan Bhatt lost the men’s 84kg kumite bronze medal match. In sepak takraw, India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Malaysia in the men’s Team Regu Group B. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)