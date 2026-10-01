Asian Games 2026: Ganesh Mani Ratnam bags bronze as India’s compound archery campaign ends with four medals

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru bagged the bronze medal in the men's compound individual event with a 149-144 victory over Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The medal was Ganesh's second at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and took India's overall medal tally to 63, including 10 gold, 22 silver and 31 bronze, according to ESPN.

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Ganesh maintained his composure throughout the bronze-medal contest and pulled away from Cong in the final stages. The Vietnamese archer opened with an eight, while Ganesh continued to find the target consistently before sealing the contest with a score of 149.

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The bronze also brought the curtain down on India's compound archery campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with the country finishing with three gold medals and one bronze.

For Ganesh, competing at his first major multi-sport event for India, the medal added to a memorable campaign.

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Earlier in the day, India added silver in sailing through Manu Francis and Prince Noble, who finished second in the men's skiff behind China. The Indian pair completed nine races with 23 points and finished ahead of Hong Kong.

India also secured a bronze medal in women's team squash after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinal, while Nitesh Siwach entered the men's Greco-Roman 97kg final with a 9-0 win over Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar.

Mansi, however, lost 0-6 to Japan's two-time world champion Nonoka Ozaki in the women's 62kg semifinal and will now fight for bronze.

India's men's sepaktakraw team also confirmed a medal after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in the quadrant Group A match and securing a place in the semifinals.

In shooting, Anish Bhanwala finished ninth in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's individual qualification Stage 2 to advance to the final.

Canoe slalom saw Shikha Chaouhan finish seventh in the women's kayak single final, while golfer Pranavi Urs was second after the second round of the women's individual stroke play event.

India's men's volleyball campaign ended with a 0-3 quarterfinal defeat to Pakistan, while tennis player Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets to China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles quarterfinals.

India is currently eighth on the medal table with 63 medals -- 10 gold, 22 silver and 31 bronze. (ANI)

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