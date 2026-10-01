Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru lost 144-148 to South Korea's Kim Jongho in the men's compound individual semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 here on Thursday and will now compete for the bronze medal.

Kim started the contest strongly, shooting 30/30 in the opening end, while Ganesh managed 29 after finishing with a 9. Kim maintained his advantage in the second end as both archers produced strong scores, with the Korean extending his lead to 60-58.

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Ganesh fought back in the third end, reducing the deficit to one point. Both archers had earlier traded 9s and 10s, with Ganesh finishing the end with a 10 to score 29/30. Kim scored 28/30 in the end, leaving him with an 88-87 lead.

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Ganesh began the fourth end with a 10, but a 9 with his second shot allowed Kim to restore a two-point advantage. The Korean then produced a timely 30/30 end to lead 118-116 with three shots remaining.

Ganesh began the fifth end with two 9s and was unable to overturn the deficit. He eventually lost the semifinal 144-148, sending Kim into the final. Ganesh will now return to action in the bronze medal match as he looks to finish his individual campaign with a medal.

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At the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, India had a mixed day across sports on Thursday. Manu Francis and Prince Kurusinkal won silver in the men's skiff sailing event, while the women's squash team secured a bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinal.

In wrestling, Nitesh defeated Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar in the men's Greco-Roman 97kg semifinal to reach the final, while Mansi lost 0-6 to Japan's Nonoka Ozaki in the women's 62kg semifinal and advanced to the bronze-medal bout. India also confirmed a medal in men's quadrant sepaktakraw after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in Group A.

In shooting, Anish Bhanwala finished ninth in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2 and advanced to the final. Archery saw Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru reach the men's compound individual semifinal after beating Chen Chieh-lun, before losing 144-148 to South Korea's Kim Jongho and moving into the bronze-medal match. Chikitha Taniparthi lost 143-144 to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the women's compound individual quarterfinal. In canoe slalom, Shikha Chaouhan finished seventh in the women's kayak single final after finishing 10th in the semifinal.

In rugby sevens, India lost 7-33 to Hong Kong and will next face China at 3:50 pm in the group stage. Tennis player Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets to China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles quarterfinal. In golf, Pranavi Sharath Urs was second, Diksha Dagar tied 21st and Aditi Ashok tied 25th after Round 2 of women's individual stroke play.

In cycling, Harshveer Singh Sekhon finished 10th in the men's omnium scratch race with 22 points and three races remaining, while Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina were eliminated in the women's sprint 1/16. In judo, Yamini Mourya lost her repechage bout to Japan's Shirakane, while Inunganbi Takhellambam lost her women's 70kg quarterfinal but won her repechage round by walkover.

Taekwondo's Rupa Bayor finished 15th in the women's individual poomsae semifinal and was eliminated. India also lost to Pakistan in the men's volleyball quarterfinal, while wrestlers Aman and Sumit lost their respective Greco-Roman 77kg and 60kg quarterfinals and did not enter the repechage. (ANI)

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