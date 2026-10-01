Asian Games 2026: Ganesh storms into compound archery semifinal, Anish makes into 25m rapid fire pistol final

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 1 (ANI): Indian archers and shooters produced notable performances at the Asian Games 2026 here on Thursday, with Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advancing to the men's compound archery individual semifinal while Anish Bhanwala secured a place in the 25m rapid fire pistol final.

Ganesh put on a dominant display against Chinese Taipei's Chen in the men's compound individual quarterfinal, defeating him 148-138.

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The Indian led 29-28 after the first end and extended his advantage to 58-56 after two ends following a review of one of his 10s, which was brought down to a 9.

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Ganesh maintained his composure in the third end, shooting another 10 to lead 88-85 after three ends. He then continued his remarkable consistency in the fourth end, hitting two 10s while Chen managed a 10 and a 9 before dropping to a 7 with his final shot. Ganesh led 118-111 with one end remaining and finished the contest in emphatic fashion.

Chen opened the final end with a 9, while Ganesh responded with a 10. Chen then shot another 9 before Ganesh produced yet another 10. After another 9 from Chen, Ganesh completed the match with another 10.

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The Indian shot 10 straight 10s to finish the match and sealed a 148-138 victory to advance to the semifinal. Meanwhile, Anish Bhanwala made the final of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event, finishing ninth in qualification with a total of 576 after a final series of 94.

However, Anish earned a place in the final after South Korea had three shooters among the top eight, with only two shooters from one country allowed to qualify for the final. The Indian will now compete for a medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol final.

At the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, India secured several important results on Thursday. Manu Francis and Prince Kurusinkal won silver in the men's skiff sailing event, while the women's squash team secured a bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinal. In wrestling, Nitesh defeated Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar in the men's Greco-Roman 97kg semifinal to enter the final, while Mansi lost 0-6 to Japan's Nonoka Ozaki in the women's 62kg semifinal and advanced to the bronze-medal bout.

India also confirmed a medal in men's quadrant sepaktakraw after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in Group A. Anish Bhanwala finished ninth in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2 but advanced to the final, while archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru defeated Chen Chieh-lun to reach the men's compound individual semifinal. Chikitha Taniparthi lost 143-144 to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the women's compound individual quarterfinal.

In canoe slalom, Shikha Chaouhan finished 10th in the women's kayak single semifinal and progressed to the final. In golf, Pranavi Sharath Urs was second, Diksha Dagar tied 21st and Aditi Ashok tied 25th after Round 2 of women's individual stroke play.

Tennis player Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets to China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles quarterfinal. In cycling, Harshveer Singh Sekhon finished 10th in the men's omnium scratch race with 22 points and three races remaining, while Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina were knocked out in the women's sprint 1/16 eliminations.

In judo, Yamini Mourya and Inunganbi Takhellambam lost their respective quarterfinals and entered the repechage. Taekwondo's Rupa Bayor finished 15th in the women's individual poomsae semifinal and was eliminated. India also lost to Pakistan in the men's volleyball quarterfinal, while wrestlers Aman and Sumit lost their respective Greco-Roman 77kg and 60kg quarterfinals and did not enter the repechage. (ANI)

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