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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Harita Bhadra wins bronze in 200m; Narender enters boxing semifinals

Asian Games 2026: Harita Bhadra wins bronze in 200m; Narender enters boxing semifinals

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): India’s Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games, clocking 23.20 seconds to finish third on Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya.

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira won the gold medal with a time of 22.78 seconds, while China’s Chen Yujie secured silver in 22.93 seconds.

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In boxing, India’s Narender advanced to the semifinals in the men's 90+kg after defeating Thailand’s Adthapong Saengtep via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the quarterfinal.

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The bout was stopped at 1:37 of the first round after Narender recorded two knockdowns. His victory also assured India of a medal at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, India’s Animesh Kujur finished fifth in the men’s 200m final. Kujur clocked 20.80 seconds and missed out on a podium finish.

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Thailand’s Puripol Boonson won the gold medal in 19.88 seconds, while China’s Huang Youwen took silver with a time of 20.45 seconds. Japan’s Soshi Mizukubo claimed bronze in 20.56 seconds.

Earlier, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda confirmed another boxing medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday.

Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win.

Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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