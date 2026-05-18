icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India announces 12-member archery squad

Asian Games 2026: India announces 12-member archery squad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:36 PM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be part of India's archery contingent for the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19.

Advertisement

The 12-member squad was finalised after the second phase and final selection trials held at the SAI NCOE in Sonipat, Haryana, for both the Asian Games and World Cup Stages 3 and 4. India has picked three archers each in the men's and women's recurve and compound categories, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

In the women's recurve section, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod, who recently teamed up to help India upset China for gold at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai, have been included in the squad.

Advertisement

However, Olympian Deepika Kumari, also part of the Shanghai gold-winning team, has failed to make the cut. In the men's recurve team, Dhiraj Bommadevara will lead the side, while experienced archer Atanu Das also missed in the selection.

Both Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das finished fourth in the trials and narrowly missed qualification. Atanu had also been part of India's silver-medal-winning recurve team at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games.

Advertisement

In the women's compound category, world No. 3 Jyothi Surekha Vennam will spearhead the team after her triple-medal haul at the 2023 Asian Games, where she won gold in the individual, team and mixed events.

Another major omission was defending Asian Games champion Ojas Deotale, who finished fifth in the selection trials.

India had secured nine medals in archery at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, including five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The selected squad will also represent India at World Cup Stages 3 and 4, scheduled in Antalya, Turkiye in June and Madrid, Spain, in July, respectively.

Asian Games 2026: Indian archery squad

Recurve men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge.

Recurve women: Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat.

Compound men: Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam.

Compound women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts