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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India assured men's team badminton medal after 3-0 win over Japan in QFs

Asian Games 2026: India assured men's team badminton medal after 3-0 win over Japan in QFs

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): India have been assured a medal in the men’s team badminton event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating hosts Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, with Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ayush Shetty winning their respective matches.

Lakshya gave India a 1-0 lead after recovering from a game down to defeat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in a thrilling three-game encounter. Sen lost the opening game 11-21 but bounced back strongly in the second, racing to a 19-4 lead before taking it 21-5 to force a decider.

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The Indian shuttler found himself trailing 8-14 in the deciding game but produced a strong comeback to level the score at 19-19 before winning the game 21-19 and putting India ahead.

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The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then defeated Japan’s Hoki/Kobayashi 21-18, 24-22 to extend India’s lead to 2-0.

The Indian pair recovered after a closely fought opening phase to take the first game 21-18. The second game remained tight, with the score level at 19-19 and 20-20 before Satwik and Chirag eventually sealed the contest 24-22.

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With India needing one more win to seal the tie, Ayush Shetty produced another composed performance against his Japanese opponent.

Ayush made a strong start, racing to a 7-2 lead and extending it to 16-5 before closing out the opening game 21-10. The Indian continued his momentum in the second game and eventually won 21-19 to complete India’s 3-0 victory.

The win ensured India a medal in the men’s team badminton event, with the team advancing to the semifinals at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, India clinched its first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 as the women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final, while in boxing, Sakshi Chaudhary and Jadumani Singh advanced with wins in their respective bouts.

In badminton, India’s women’s team lost 3-1 to Japan in the quarterfinals. India’s women’s table tennis team beat Thailand 3-2 in the Round of 16, while the men’s team lost 0-3 to South Korea.

In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka was second in men’s skeet qualification after Day 2 and Raiza Dhillon was fifth in the women’s event.

India also registered a 63-31 win over South Korea in men’s kabaddi, while the men’s sepaktakraw team lost 3-0 to Malaysia. In swimming, India’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team qualified for the final, while Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the 1500m freestyle final B.

Taniksha Khatri exited in the fencing epee quarterfinals, while Mitva Chaudhari, Hemash Singh Sanasam and Sachin also bowed out in their respective bouts.

In soft tennis, Aryan Thakur registered a win and a loss, while Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena secured wins in their respective singles matches. In karate, Alisha Choudhary lost in the women’s -55kg Round of 16, while India’s eFootball pair drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan. In equestrian dressage, Ashish Limaye finished 13th, Arjan Nagra 23rd and Fouaad Mirza 26th, while Wushu exponent Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finished ninth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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