Asian Games 2026: India bag silver in mixed 4x400m relay

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): India clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the ongoing Asian Games after a spirited performance, with Vithya Ramaraj producing a strong anchor leg to secure second place for the team.

Vishal TK started the race for India before Poovamma took over the second leg. India remained in the contest after a strong late burst helped Manu receive the baton in third place.

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Manu maintained the pace before handing over to Ramaraj, who delivered an impressive final leg to move India into second. Bahrain's Salwa Eid Nasser produced a dominant anchor run to secure the gold, leaving India with the silver medal.

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India's quartet of Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final at the Asian Games, clocking 3:14.46.

Bahrain won the gold medal with a time of 3:12.87, while the bronze medal went to the team that finished in 3:14.54. India's strong run secured another athletics medal for the country at the continental showpiece.

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Earlier, Indian athlete Seema Kumari clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m event. Seema remained in the medal hunt till the very end as Winfred Yavi and Nozomi Tanaka battled it out in a sprint finish for the gold and silver medals. Seema pulled clear of the chasing pack in the final stages to secure third place and add another medal to India's athletics tally.

Winfred Yavi clinched the gold medal with a time of 32:39.18, while Japan's Nozomi Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54 to take silver. India's Seema Kumari secured the bronze medal, clocking 32:50.05 in the women's 10,000m final. (ANI)

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