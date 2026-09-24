DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India bag silver in mixed 4x400m relay

Asian Games 2026: India bag silver in mixed 4x400m relay

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:12 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): India clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the ongoing Asian Games after a spirited performance, with Vithya Ramaraj producing a strong anchor leg to secure second place for the team.

Vishal TK started the race for India before Poovamma took over the second leg. India remained in the contest after a strong late burst helped Manu receive the baton in third place.

Advertisement

Manu maintained the pace before handing over to Ramaraj, who delivered an impressive final leg to move India into second. Bahrain's Salwa Eid Nasser produced a dominant anchor run to secure the gold, leaving India with the silver medal.

Advertisement

India's quartet of Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final at the Asian Games, clocking 3:14.46.

Bahrain won the gold medal with a time of 3:12.87, while the bronze medal went to the team that finished in 3:14.54. India's strong run secured another athletics medal for the country at the continental showpiece.

Advertisement

Earlier, Indian athlete Seema Kumari clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m event. Seema remained in the medal hunt till the very end as Winfred Yavi and Nozomi Tanaka battled it out in a sprint finish for the gold and silver medals. Seema pulled clear of the chasing pack in the final stages to secure third place and add another medal to India's athletics tally.

Winfred Yavi clinched the gold medal with a time of 32:39.18, while Japan's Nozomi Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54 to take silver. India's Seema Kumari secured the bronze medal, clocking 32:50.05 in the women's 10,000m final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts