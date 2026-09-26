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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India beat Japan 2-0 to seal semi-final berth

Asian Games 2026: India beat Japan 2-0 to seal semi-final berth

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ANI
Updated At : 03:42 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): Defending champions India continued their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026, securing a place in the semi-finals of the men's hockey competition after registering their fourth consecutive victory in Pool A with a 2-0 win over Japan on Saturday.

Goals from Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh sealed the win for India. Despite a couple of scares along the way, the defending champions largely controlled proceedings, maintaining their composure to secure a comfortable victory in what was expected to be their toughest test of the group stage.

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"The Indian Men’s Team sealed a 2-0 win over Japan to march into the Semi-Finals of Asian Games 2026! Relive the intensity, celebrations and all the action from another winning outing," Hockey India wrote in an X post.

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India, who have remained unbeaten in the tournament, opened their campaign with a commanding 13-1 victory over Indonesia before thrashing Sri Lanka 16-1.

The Indian side then overcame South Korea 8-2 before completing their perfect pool-stage run with a 2-0 triumph against Japan.

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With four wins from four matches, the defending champions have booked their berth in the semi-finals and will now look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage.

With the win, India are now set to face Pakistan in the semi-final, barring any change in the final standings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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