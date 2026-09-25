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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India beat Japan 3-1 to book women's hockey semifinal berth

Asian Games 2026: India beat Japan 3-1 to book women's hockey semifinal berth

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ANI
Updated At : 09:47 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Asian Games Pool B clash on Thursday, continuing their winning run at the continental event and securing their place in the semifinals.

India took a 2-0 lead into half-time after Lalremsiami opened the scoring from open play in the first quarter, before Ishika doubled the advantage late in the second quarter.

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Japan kept India from dominating for long periods and managed to contain the Indian attack for much of the opening half. However, India remained clinical inside the circle to take control of the contest.

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The Indian team produced a dominant third quarter and added another goal through Navneet Kaur. Navneet collected the ball inside the circle, moved towards the right and scooped it over the Japanese goalkeeper into the far corner to give India a 3-0 lead.

Japan pulled one back early in the fourth quarter through Kobayakawa Shiho, who produced a backhand from the top of the circle to beat goalkeeper Savita Punia.

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However, Japan could not add another goal as India held on to secure a 3-1 victory.

The win adds another positive result to India's campaign as the team continues its pursuit of a strong finish at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong day at the 2026 Asian Games, winning one gold and one silver while securing medal spots in table tennis and squash.

In shooting, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar added silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event, with Tomar and Niraj also advancing to the individual final.

In table tennis, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah assured India of a medal by reaching the mixed doubles semifinals after beating Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem. Yashaswini Ghorpade also advanced to the women's singles round 3 after defeating Syria's Hend Zaza, while she and Harmeet Desai exited the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured another medal for India by reaching the mixed doubles semifinals after defeating the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado.

India's women's hockey team registered a 3-1 win over Japan in their Pool B match. In badminton, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced in mixed doubles after beating Maldives' Aminath Abdul Razzaq and Nibal Ahmed.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final, while Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil advanced to the men's 200m backstroke final. Dhanush Suresh, Aneesh Sunil and Dhakshan Shashikumar missed out on their respective finals.

In canoe sprint, Prohit Baroi and Prasanna Kumar advanced to Final B of the men's kayak double 500m, while the women's kayak four finished eighth and Megha Pradeep-Neha Leichonbam were eliminated. India's men's and women's fencing teams exited in the round of 16, while Anamika Aneesh and Pooja remained seventh and ninth respectively in the women's heptathlon standings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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