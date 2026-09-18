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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India bow out of Men’s soft tennis after QF loss to Indonesia

Asian Games 2026: India bow out of Men’s soft tennis after QF loss to Indonesia

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 18 (ANI): The Indian men’s soft tennis team’s campaign at the 2026 Asian Games came to an end after a 0-2 defeat against Indonesia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

India went down in the opening doubles match, with Jay Meena and Yogesh Choudhary losing 2-5 to Indonesia’s Tio Hutauruk and Fernando Sanger.

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In the singles match that followed, Aryan Thakur fought hard but was edged 3-4 by Bagus Pradewa as Indonesia sealed the quarterfinal tie 2-0.

Despite the team’s exit, India’s campaign in soft tennis continues, with Jay Meena and Aryan Thakur set to compete in the men’s singles on September 22.

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Meena will also feature in the mixed doubles event on September 21.

Earlier,  India advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's team soft tennis competition at the Asian Games 2026 after finishing second in Group C with two wins from three ties on Friday.

The Indian team of Jay Meena, Yogesh Choudhary, Aryan Thakur, Aniket Patel and Om Yadav began their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Laos before suffering a 0-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei.

India bounced back strongly in their final group fixture, defeating Mongolia 3-0 to secure their place in the knockout stage. Chinese Taipei topped the group, while India finished second with four points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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