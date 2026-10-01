Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final to enter the final of the men's hockey event at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

India looked in control early on and took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners through powerful dragflicks.

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Pakistan started aggressively and earned their first shot on target in the third minute, but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made the save. India then earned their first penalty corner in the fourth minute, and after a series of chances, Harmanpreet opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finding the net through Ali Reza's legs.

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India doubled their lead in the 13th minute when Harmanpreet produced another powerful dragflick from a penalty corner, sending the ball low and hard through the post defender and rusher.

Pakistan earned multiple penalty corners towards the end of the opening quarter, but India managed to keep their advantage intact. India continued to dominate in the second quarter and extended their lead in the 24th minute. Shilanand made a run and sent a pass from the left, with Sukhjeet Singh in the middle to deflect it into the goal and make it 3-0.

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Pakistan pulled one back in the 29th minute when Abu Baker's dragflick hit Mohith and the ball rolled into the goal, reducing India's lead to 3-1 at half-time.

India dominated proceedings in the third quarter but were unable to add to their tally. Pakistan, however, fought back strongly towards the end of the period. After Dilpreet Singh was shown a green card in the 44th minute, Pakistan took advantage of the numerical advantage and Hannan Shahid scored to make it 3-2.

Pakistan completed their comeback in the 49th minute of the fourth quarter when Waheed Rana scored after Pakistan entered the circle from the right, making it 3-3. With the match level, both sides pushed for the decisive goal. Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute, but Sufiyan's dragflick was blocked by Amit Rohidas.

India earned a penalty corner with around 90 seconds remaining, but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision and it was overturned, with a free hit awarded to India. India finally found the winner with just 50 seconds remaining. Abhishek's effort was initially saved by the goalkeeper, and although the rebound was also stopped, India eventually scored as the ball deflected off a Pakistan stick to make it 4-3. Pakistan could not find another equaliser as India held on to win the dramatic semi-final and book their place in the men's hockey final at the Asian Games. (ANI)

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