DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India edge arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in thriller to reach men's hockey final

Asian Games 2026: India edge arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in thriller to reach men's hockey final

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final to enter the final of the men's hockey event at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

India looked in control early on and took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners through powerful dragflicks.

Advertisement

Pakistan started aggressively and earned their first shot on target in the third minute, but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made the save. India then earned their first penalty corner in the fourth minute, and after a series of chances, Harmanpreet opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finding the net through Ali Reza's legs.

Advertisement

India doubled their lead in the 13th minute when Harmanpreet produced another powerful dragflick from a penalty corner, sending the ball low and hard through the post defender and rusher.

Pakistan earned multiple penalty corners towards the end of the opening quarter, but India managed to keep their advantage intact. India continued to dominate in the second quarter and extended their lead in the 24th minute. Shilanand made a run and sent a pass from the left, with Sukhjeet Singh in the middle to deflect it into the goal and make it 3-0.

Advertisement

Pakistan pulled one back in the 29th minute when Abu Baker's dragflick hit Mohith and the ball rolled into the goal, reducing India's lead to 3-1 at half-time.

India dominated proceedings in the third quarter but were unable to add to their tally. Pakistan, however, fought back strongly towards the end of the period. After Dilpreet Singh was shown a green card in the 44th minute, Pakistan took advantage of the numerical advantage and Hannan Shahid scored to make it 3-2.

Pakistan completed their comeback in the 49th minute of the fourth quarter when Waheed Rana scored after Pakistan entered the circle from the right, making it 3-3. With the match level, both sides pushed for the decisive goal. Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute, but Sufiyan's dragflick was blocked by Amit Rohidas.

India earned a penalty corner with around 90 seconds remaining, but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision and it was overturned, with a free hit awarded to India. India finally found the winner with just 50 seconds remaining. Abhishek's effort was initially saved by the goalkeeper, and although the rebound was also stopped, India eventually scored as the ball deflected off a Pakistan stick to make it 4-3. Pakistan could not find another equaliser as India held on to win the dramatic semi-final and book their place in the men's hockey final at the Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts