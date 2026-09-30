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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India edge Thailand 156-155 to reach compound mixed team final

Asian Games 2026: India edge Thailand 156-155 to reach compound mixed team final

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ANI
Updated At : 09:07 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Indian archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav held their nerve in a thrilling semifinal to defeat Thailand 156-155 and enter the final of the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026.

India started the contest strongly, with Chikitha and Sahil both scoring 10s in their opening shots. Thailand's Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu was awarded a 9 in the opening end after review, while Peerawat Rattanapongkiat scored an 8. India finished the first end with 39/40 to take a 39-37 lead.

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In the second end, Kaewchomphu scored a 9 and Rattanapongkiat followed with a 10. Chikitha and Sahil responded with strong shots to help India extend their lead to three points, making it 59-56.

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Thailand continued to fight back in the third end, with Rattanapongkiat finding his rhythm with consecutive 10s. However, India maintained their advantage as the score stood at 77-75 midway through the semifinal.

The pressure continued in the fourth end as both Thai archers scored 10s. Chikitha and Sahil matched the effort with a 10 each, keeping India's two-point lead intact at 97-95.

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Thailand produced another strong end, with Kaewchomphu and Rattanapongkiat scoring perfect 10s. India responded in style, with Chikitha hitting the centre of the target and Sahil also scoring a 10, taking the score to 117-115 after the third end.

In the final end, Thailand kept the pressure on with both archers scoring 10s. Chikitha scored a 9, reducing India's lead to one point, but Sahil kept the advantage alive with a 10 to make it 136-135.

With Thailand finishing their final two shots with scores of 10 and 10, they ended with 155 points. India needed 20 points from their final two arrows to win, and Chikitha and Sahil delivered under pressure, both scoring 10s to seal a 156-155 victory.

The win booked India's place in the compound mixed team final at the Asian Games 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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