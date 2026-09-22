Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket gold medal match at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. The high-stakes clash is being played at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday.

It is a rematch of the 2023 Asian Games final, with India taking on Sri Lanka once again with gold on the line. Both teams have comfortably reached the final, with India defeating Japan in the quarter-finals and Bangladesh in the semi-finals, while Sri Lanka beat Malaysia and Pakistan in their respective knockout match.

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The Women in Blue clinched the gold medal at the 2023 edition after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final in Hangzhou.

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Playing XIs of both teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

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Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani. (ANI)

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