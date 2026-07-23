DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India men's, women's kabaddi teams placed in Group A

Asian Games 2026: India men's, women's kabaddi teams placed in Group A

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India's men's and women's kabaddi teams have been placed in Group A for their respective events at the forthcoming Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with the group-stage draws confirmed on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Asian Games 2026 are scheduled to take place in Japan's Aichi prefecture from September 19 to October 4, with the kabaddi competitions set to be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium from September 21 to 26.

Advertisement

A total of 10 teams will compete for the men's kabaddi title, with the sides divided into two groups of five. The women's tournament will see eight teams divided into two groups of four, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

The Indian men's team will compete against Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and hosts Japan in Group A. Group B comprises Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia and Iran, keeping the two traditional kabaddi powerhouses, India and Iran, apart in the opening stage, according to Olympics.com.

In the women's event, India have been drawn in Group A alongside Iran, Japan and Bangladesh, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

Advertisement

As per the format followed since the 2006 Asian Games, the top two teams from each group at the end of the round-robin stage will advance to the semi-finals.

Asian Games 2026 men's kabaddi draw:

Group A: Bangladesh, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India

Group B: Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Iran

Asian Games 2026 women's kabaddi draw:

Group A: India, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh

Group B: Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Nepal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts