New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India's men's and women's kabaddi teams have been placed in Group A for their respective events at the forthcoming Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with the group-stage draws confirmed on Thursday.

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The Asian Games 2026 are scheduled to take place in Japan's Aichi prefecture from September 19 to October 4, with the kabaddi competitions set to be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium from September 21 to 26.

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A total of 10 teams will compete for the men's kabaddi title, with the sides divided into two groups of five. The women's tournament will see eight teams divided into two groups of four, according to Olympics.com.

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The Indian men's team will compete against Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and hosts Japan in Group A. Group B comprises Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia and Iran, keeping the two traditional kabaddi powerhouses, India and Iran, apart in the opening stage, according to Olympics.com.

In the women's event, India have been drawn in Group A alongside Iran, Japan and Bangladesh, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

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As per the format followed since the 2006 Asian Games, the top two teams from each group at the end of the round-robin stage will advance to the semi-finals.

Asian Games 2026 men's kabaddi draw:

Group A: Bangladesh, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India

Group B: Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Iran

Asian Games 2026 women's kabaddi draw:

Group A: India, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh

Group B: Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Nepal. (ANI)

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