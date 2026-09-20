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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India secure silver in women's 10m air rifle team event

Asian Games 2026: India secure silver in women's 10m air rifle team event

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): India have secured the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combining to deliver the country's first medal of the Games on Sunday.

The Indian trio finished with a team total of 1898 points, placing them behind China in the standings. Japan finished fourth, while Korea remained in contention with one shooter still to complete her series.

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Elavenil Valarivan produced a standout performance, finishing with 633.5 points, and has also booked her place in the individual final. Sonam Maskar is through to the final as well.

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With India already assured of a podium finish, the shooting contingent has opened the country's medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

Meanwhile, Suchika Tariyal also secured a medal at the Asian Games after defeating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg MMA event to book her place in the semifinal on Friday in Nagoya.

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Baigalmaa came out aggressively in the second and final round, looking to overturn the contest, but Suchika’s defence held firm under sustained pressure.

As Baigalmaa continued to attack, Suchika produced a crucial reversal and took her opponent to the ground. She maintained control until the end of the round, doing enough to secure the victory.

With the win, Suchika advanced to the semifinal and confirmed India’s first medal of the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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