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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India start badminton campaign with 3-0 against Kazakhstan in women's team event

Asian Games 2026: India start badminton campaign with 3-0 against Kazakhstan in women's team event

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ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): Team India started their Asian Games 2026 campaign in women's badminton with a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan.  The team reached the quarterfinals with this victory on Sunday.

India will be facing Japan in the quarterfinals on September 22 and will be looking for a medal.

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India's two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu started on a fine note for India, with a two-game win against Kamila Smagulova by easy margins of 21-7, 21-9.

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Later, youngster Unnati Hooda doubled India's lead with an easy win against Alissa Kuleshova, 21-7, 21-10.

The 17-year-old star Tanvi Sharma completed India's sweep by beating Diana Namenova 21-5, 21-10, thrashing the Kazakhs in a one-sided tie.

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Team India has a gold, two silver and 10 bronze medals in the Asian Games in the sport, making it a total of 13 medals. The Indian women's team would be eyeing India's second-ever gold, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty having won India's first-ever badminton gold in the 2022 edition at Hangzhou.

Indian badminton team at Asian Games 2026

-Lakshya Sen (men's singles, men's team)

-Ayush Shetty (men's singles, men's team)

-HS Prannoy (men's team)

-Kidambi Srikanth (men's team)

-Tharun Mannepalli (men's team)

-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's doubles, men's team)

-Chirag Shetty (men's doubles, men's team)

-Hariharan Amsakarunan (men's doubles, men's team)

-MR Arjun (men's doubles, men's team)

-Dhruv Kapila (mixed doubles, men's team)

-PV Sindhu (women's singles, women's team)

-Unnati Hooda (women's singles, women's team)

-Devika Sihag (women's team)

-Tanvi Sharma (women's team)

-Isharani Baruah (women's team)

-Treesa Jolly (women's doubles, women's team)

-Gayatri Gopichand (women's doubles, women's team)

-Kavipriya Selvam (women's doubles, women's team)

-Simran Singhi (women's doubles, women's team)

-Tanisha Crasto (mixed doubles, women's team). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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