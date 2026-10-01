Asian Games 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs in semi-final, set up Gold medal match with Pakistan

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): India produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the second semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 here on Thursday and set up a gold medal clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

After posting 169/7 on the back of a superb unbeaten 80 from Ishan Kishan, India's bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka's chase and bundled them out for just 45 in 9.5 overs.

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Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel struck twice in the opening four overs to put India firmly in control before Abhishek Sharma finished the contest with two wickets in the 10th over.

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Sri Lanka's chase went off the rails almost immediately as Bumrah removed Sineth Jayawardena lbw off the second delivery before Sanju Samson took a simple catch to dismiss Sohan de Livera later in the over.

Lasith Croospulle was then run out without facing a ball, leaving Sri Lanka three wickets down inside two overs.

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Skipper Sahan Arachchige attempted to counter-attack with two boundaries against Axar, but the left-arm spinner responded brilliantly, dismissing him and Ashen Bandara in the same over to bowl a double-wicket maiden.

Nuwanidu Fernando briefly threatened with two sixes before being run out. Washington Sundar dismissed Wanuja Sahan in his following over.

Abhishek completed India's emphatic victory by picking up two wickets in the 10th over as Sri Lanka were bowled out for their lowest total of the innings. Bumrah, Axar and Abhishek claimed two wickets apiece, while Sundar took one.

Earlier, Kishan's counter-attacking innings helped India recover from a shaky start and post a competitive total.

India opened with Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but lost Abhishek for seven off three balls after he began with a six.

Sanju Samson also fell for seven, bringing Shreyas Iyer to the crease. Iyer and Sooryavanshi added 35 runs before Sahan Arachchige dismissed the teenager soon after the powerplay.

Sooryavanshi's aggressive knock helped India reach 58 in the powerplay, but Sri Lanka's spinners slowed the scoring thereafter.

Iyer made 13 from 13 balls before departing in the 10th over, while Axar Patel struggled to eight off 13 before being dismissed by Croospulle.

Kishan then began to accelerate, hitting boundaries regularly before Tilak Varma fell to Nuwanidu Fernando.

Shivam Dube's nine-ball stay yielded only three runs, but Kishan remained composed and brought up his half-century with a six.

He finished unbeaten on 80 from 46 balls, including four fours and five sixes, while Washington Sundar also struck a six in the final over as India finished on 169/7.

India, the defending Asian Games champions, will now face Pakistan in the gold medal match on Saturday. (ANI)

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