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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India through to Women’s Hockey Final after 2-0 win over South Korea  

Asian Games 2026: India through to Women’s Hockey Final after 2-0 win over South Korea  

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): The Indian women’s hockey team defeated South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday to book its place in the gold medal clash.

After a goalless first half, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Ishika converted a penalty corner to put her side ahead.

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India doubled its advantage four minutes later in the 47th minute. Salima Tete played a cross into the circle, with the ball taking a deflection off a South Korean defender’s stick before finding the back of the net.

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India held on to its two-goal advantage for the remainder of the contest to seal a 2-0 victory. With the win, India advanced to the final, where it will face China for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s doubles campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal for the first time since 1998, with both Indian pairs bowing out in the quarterfinals.

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Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Balaji went down fighting against China’s Jiang Fumin and Zhang Tianhui in a closely contested three-set encounter. The Indian duo lost 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 8-10 in a hard-fought battle.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh also exited the competition after suffering a 6-7(5), 3-6 defeat against Chinese Taipei’s Ho Chen-jui and Hsu Yu-hsiou.

The quarterfinal exits ended India’s hopes of securing a men’s doubles medal at the Asian Games, extending a wait in the event that dates back to 1998. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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