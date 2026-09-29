DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India wins silver in women's trap team event

Asian Games 2026: India wins silver in women's trap team event

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:12 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 29 (ANI): The Indian women's shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday.

The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points. China won the gold medal with a score of 346 points.

Advertisement

Neeru produced India's best individual performance, scoring 118 out of 125 to help the team finish ahead of Kuwait and secure the silver medal. Aashima and Manisha contributed scores of 106 and 104, respectively, out of a possible 125.

Advertisement

Neeru also finished joint-top in the individual qualifying round alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil. She will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday.

The silver medal marks India's podium finish in the women's trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

Advertisement

In archery, India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches. Earlier, in the Round of 32, Dhiraj defeated the Philippines' Girvin Garcia 6-0, while Neeraj overcame Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4. In the Round of 16, Dhiraj defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj beat South Korea's Kim Je-deok 6-4.

In cycling, Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh finished seventh among eight teams in men's team sprint qualification, while Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth and last in the women's event. In kurash, Vipin Kumar lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hoon Hyeon-su in the men's 66kg Round of 16, while surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu was defeated 5.37-8.53 by the Philippines' Toby Espejon in the men's shortboard quarterfinal.

India completed a clean sweep over Iran in their final women's squash pool match, winning 3-0. Tanvi Khanna secured a walkover after Narges Soltani retired in the opening game, before Anahat Singh beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) and Joshna Chinappa defeated Najmeh Boushehrizadeh 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9). India won all three group matches and advanced to the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts