Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): India completed a clean sweep in the archery team events on Day 8 of the Asian Games as both the men's and women's recurve teams advanced to the semifinals, joining the recurve mixed team and the men's and women's compound teams in the last four.

The Indian men's recurve team defeated China 5-1 in the quarterfinals, while the women's team produced an even more convincing 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei, according to ESPN.

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With the results, all five Indian archery teams in action on Sunday progressed to the semifinals.

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The men's, women's and mixed recurve team semifinals are scheduled for October 2, while the compound mixed team semifinals will be held on September 30. The individual compound events begin on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod defeated Vietnam 6-0 in the recurve mixed team quarterfinals after beating the UAE in the Round of 16. They will face Japan in the semifinals.

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In the compound mixed team event, Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi defeated Kazakhstan 159-154 in the quarterfinals after overcoming Mongolia in the Round of 16. They will meet Thailand in the semifinals.

India's compound men's and women's teams also progressed to the semifinals, completing a strong day for the country's archers.

Elsewhere, boxer Ankush assured India of a medal by defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinals.

In athletics, Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon qualified for the men's long jump final, while Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan advanced to the women's 400m hurdles final. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan also reached the men's 400m hurdles final.

Tejaswin Shankar remained third in the decathlon with two events left after finishing seventh in the discus throw.

In badminton, PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda bowed out in the women's singles quarterfinals, bringing India's campaign in the sport to an end with the men's team bronze as the only medal.

India also had mixed results in shooting, with Neeru leading the women's trap qualification after the opening day. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat were also in action in the women's 25m pistol qualification.

In other events, India's women's fencing team lost to Uzbekistan in the team sabre quarterfinals, while Sivaraj Babu advanced to Round 3 of the men's shortboard surfing event. (ANI)

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