Asian Games 2026: Indian compound archery teams reach quarterfinals

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): The Indian archery campaign at the ongoing Asian Games was off to a positive start on Sunday as the men's and women's compound archery teams reached the quarterfinals in their respective categories at Aichi-Nagoya.

The men's trio of Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam, and Kushal Dalal were up against the UAE, triumphing 235-215 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Bhutan later today, as per ESPN.

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The women's team, a trio of Chikitha Taniparthi, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Prithika Pradeep, were even better against Mongolia, beating them 238-223 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Kazakhstan.

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Coming to surfing, India also got some good news out of the women's shortboard event as both Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash made it to the third round.

Sugar Shanti beat Chen Wan-yu of Chinese Taipei (5.40) with a score of 7.33, scoring 3.83 points in her first wave and 3.50 in her second.

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Kamali Prakash beat Singapore's Camille Marie Spaccarotella, scoring 7.57, with 4.17 points coming in the first wave and 3.40 coming in the second wave. Her opponent's score was 4.50.

The quarterfinal will take place tomorrow. (ANI)

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