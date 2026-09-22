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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Indian fans in Japan back women’s cricket team to clinch gold

Asian Games 2026: Indian fans in Japan back women’s cricket team to clinch gold

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian cricket fans in Japan expressed confidence in the women’s team winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, as they backed the side ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka.

India cricket team fan Anand Jaiswal told ANI that the atmosphere was filled with excitement and energy as the Indian women’s team looked to secure the top prize.

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“It’s really exciting. We are just full of energy, and it’s really a proud moment for India, and especially for our women’s team. They are clinching the gold, and we hope that we will defeat Sri Lanka and grab the gold for India,” Jaiswal said.

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Recalling India women’s recent success in the Asia Cup, Jaiswal said the team could replicate that achievement at the Asian Games.

“That’s great, right? That’s why they [the rivals] left. Those from whom we didn’t want to take it have gone, so now everything is in our hands. So against Sri Lanka, definitely we will win, and we hope that we will get the gold. At least gold—if not gold, then silver is okay for us. No worries!” he added.

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Another fan, Akash Pateria, said it was an exciting occasion for Indian supporters attending a cricket event in Japan for the first time.

“We are extremely excited because this is our first time attending a cricket event in Japan. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Government of India and the Embassy of India for strongly supporting sports and the Indian community here. We send our best wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team, and we have full faith that they will definitely bring home the gold for India,” Pateria told ANI.

“We are fully hopeful because we are here supporting them wholeheartedly, and we have complete confidence that we will definitely win,” he added.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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